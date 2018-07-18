Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Dalic: I can coach Brazil or Barca but Croatia my favourite

Posted By:
Zlatko Dalic wants to stay rooted to Croatia
Zlatko Dalic wants to stay rooted to Croatia

London, July 18: Zlatko Dalic said he could coach Brazil or Barcelona but Croatia will always remain his favourite job after the country's run to the World Cup final.

Croatia made history under head coach Dalic following their first World Cup final appearance in Russia, where they lost 4-2 to France in the decider.

Dalic and Croatia earned admirers for their football throughout the tournament, while the Balkan nation were greeted by an estimated half-a-million fans on the streets of Zagreb having returned home to a remarkable reception despite defeat.

Reflecting on Croatia's World Cup exploits, Dalic said in an emotional speech: "I can be coach of Brazil or Barcelona but this will always be the favorite job, to lead Croatian national team.

"There is still grief because we had to win the trophy. But if someone had offered me to be in the final before the World Cup, we'd all have taken it."

Dalic - who worked his way up the ranks in Asia where he led UAE giants Al Ain to the 2016 AFC Champions League final - replaced Ante Cacic in October as Croatia struggled during World Cup qualifying.

The 51-year-old oversaw a change in fortunes, guiding Croatia past Greece in the play-offs before the nation made their mark at Russia 2018.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue