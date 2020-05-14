Football
Put on the Champions League final – Ceballos defends Bale amid Real Madrid uncertainty

By Dejan Kalinic

Madrid, May 14: Dani Ceballos defended Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, telling the Welshman's critics to watch the 2018 Champions League final if they no longer trust him.

Bale has continued to be linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, with Premier League side Newcastle United reportedly interested if they get taken over.

While Ceballos – on loan at Arsenal from Madrid – feels Bale would suit the Premier League, he reminded critics of the 30-year-old's exploits in the 2018 Champions League final.

Bale came off the bench to score a double, including a stunning overhead kick, in Madrid's 3-1 win over Liverpool in Kiev.

"It is a league that would be quite good for him, but he is a fundamental player for Madrid," Ceballos told Deportes Cuatro on Wednesday.

"Let us not forget everything he has given the club. Whoever does not trust him, put on the Champions League final.

"He has given enough to the club."

Bale has won four Champions League titles and a LaLiga crown among numerous other honours since joining Madrid from Tottenham in 2013.

Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 5:10 [IST]
