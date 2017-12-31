Daniel Sturridge furious with Liverpool

Bengaluru, December 31: Out of favour Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge fears Liverpool are pricing him out of a move and are putting his World Cup dreams in jeopardy.
Sturridge is reluctantly beginning to accept he has to quit Anfield during the January transfer window in search of regular Premier League football as his career needs a lifeline now.
In the last couple of years, the Englishman has been only a bit-part member of the team due to lack of fitness and a dip in form coupled with that.
The former Chelsea star knows he will not be called up by Gareth Southgate for Russia 2018 if he is not playing week in week out over the next few months.
Stoke boss Mark Hughes has targeted the 28-year-old next month but with the forward's injury record the club would far prefer to strike a loan deal before committing themselves long-term.
Southampton are another club who have made their interest known as they look to solve their problems scoring goals in the league, again on loan until the end of the season.
Sturridge is understood to be open to making a move to either of the clubs in the knowledge they both can offer the game time he craves.
But Liverpool bosses are reluctant to let him leave Anfield unless it is on a permanent deal and are asking around £25million for the former Manchester City star.
According to the Mirror, the club's stance is starting to frustrate Sturridge who feels they are blocking his path to football even though he is no longer first choice at Liverpool.
The man who led England's attack at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 has been forced to play second-fiddle to Roberto Firmino in Jurgen Klopp's plans this season.
But he has accepted his role without causing any problems behind the scene and is understood to still be playing a big part in fostering unity and team spirit within the squad.
Yet with Liverpool now appearing to be playing tough with any transfer away, Sturridge is said to be growing disillusioned with his treatment.
Having splashed out £75million to clinch a deal with Southampton for defender Virgil Van Dijk, the club could do with recouping some of that massive outlay.