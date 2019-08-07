Football
Danilo arrives for Juventus medical ahead of move from Manchester City

By Opta
Danilo - cropped
Ahead of a proposed move from Manchester City to Juventus, former Real Madrid defender Danilo has arrived for his medical.

London, August 7: Danilo's move from Manchester City to Juventus is edging closer to completion after the full-back arrived for his medical with the Serie A giants.

The 28-year-old is set to join Juve as part of a deal to take Portugal defender Joao Cancelo to City, with the Old Lady also reportedly receiving £25.7m (€28m).

Having arrived in Turin on Tuesday, Juve's eighth signing of the transfer window was sent to the club's medical facility for checks the next day.

Former Real Madrid man Danilo signed for City in 2017 and went onto make 34 Premier League appearances for Pep Guardiola's side, scoring four goals.

City are also expected to announce Cancelo's signing on Wednesday, with Guardiola set to secure a player his side have been linked with throughout the close season.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 13:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 7, 2019

