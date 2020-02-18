Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Inter Miami belatedly confirm Rodolfo Pizarro signing

By Ben Spratt
Rodolfo Pizarro

Miami, February 18: Rodolfo Pizarro has finally been confirmed as Inter Miami's second Designated Player (DP) signing two days after his debut in a pre-season friendly.

Inter - co-owned by former England captain David Beckham - are preparing for their first season in MLS in 2020.

The Florida club have reportedly paid Monterrey $12million for Pizarro after lengthy negotiations.

It was said Monterrey initially wanted $20m for the Mexico midfielder amid a complication with his release clause.

Pizarro scored in Inter's 2-1 defeat to Philadelphia Union on Saturday before the deal was belatedly finalised on Monday.

Inter have been linked with a host of big names from European football, including Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, and still have one remaining DP slot.

Beckham's team will make their MLS bow against Supporters' Shield holders Los Angeles FC on March 1.

More MLS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: CHE 0 - 2 MUN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 4:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue