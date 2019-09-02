Football
David Luiz: Arsenal defenders can't hide from criticism

By Opta
David Luiz

London, September 2: David Luiz conceded Arsenal's defenders have to take responsibility for their errors as he revealed he played through pain during the north London derby.

The Gunners clawed their way back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Tottenham on Sunday, with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both on target.

Granit Xhaka was particularly culpable for Spurs' second, sending Harry Kane to the spot after a wild challenge on Son Heung-min, but David Luiz acknowledged the need for an under-fire back four to address their faults.

Unai Emery's side have conceded five goals in two games, with the former Chelsea defender himself shouldering blame for giving away a penalty in last month's 3-1 loss to Liverpool.

The 32-year-old accepts criticism will come his way if clean sheets prove elusive.

"I think it's normal, in my all my career it has been like that, especially when you are a defender," David Luiz told Sky Sports.

"Strikers never lose games unless they miss a penalty in the last minute. This is football.

"The defenders have to take responsibility and take this in a good way, in a humble way, to understand when we make a mistake and say that.

"I'm going to try to do my best, always. I think my game until the penalty at Liverpool was very good, especially for my first big game for Arsenal."

Sunday's derby marked David Luiz's second Emirates Stadium appearance and third in the Premier League since a close-season switch from Chelsea and the centre-back suggested he carried a knock throughout the end-to-end contest.

"Today, even with pain, I played the whole game and tried to show this spirit until the very end," he said.

"I am trying to improve with the team every single day and be mature to understand this kind of moment."

Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 14:20 [IST]
