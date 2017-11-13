David Moyes brings old chums to West Ham

London, November 13: David Moyes has moved to appoint three former managers to his coaching staff at West Ham.
Moyes, who was named as Slaven Bilic's successor last week, added Alan Irivine and Stuart Pearce to his backroom team, while Billy McKinlay is to join the club from Sunderland, reports talksports.
Ex-England Under-21 boss Pearce would be returning to West Ham, for whom he made 50 appearances in the autumn of his career.
"I'm really looking forward to coming in and getting involved," Pearce told West Ham's website.
"The opportunity to work with David Moyes, who I have respected greatly over the years, was a big factor, as was having previously played for the club.
"It's been many years since I was there for a couple of seasons, but I really enjoyed my time. The West Ham fans were fantastic to me and I'm looking forward to coming back.
"It's tough times at the moment but it's a fantastic opportunity for me. I'm really excited by the challenge."
The Hammers are third bottom in the Premier League, which led to Moyes replacing Bilic a week ago.
Irvine, the former West Brom manager, served under his fellow Scot at Everton and is looking forward to working with him again.
"I'm delighted to be given this opportunity and am really looking forward to the challenge ahead," he said.
"I obviously know David well from our time together at Preston and Everton, and it was certainly a big attraction to work with him again, as was the thought of coming to a club like West Ham.
"This is the sixth job I have been offered since leaving Norwich at the end of last season - some of which were very attractive - but it's the first one that has persuaded me to accept, so I hope that says a lot about how excited I am to be here."
McKinlay, who spent a brief spell as Watford manager, will join the club later this week after negotiating his exit from Sunderland.