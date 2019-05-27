David Silva could leave Manchester City this summer

Bengaluru, May 27: David Silva might have played his last match for Manchester City as according to reports he is weighing upon leaving Etihad after receiving a huge offer from Qatar.
The 33-year-old has just completed his ninth season at City and helped the club win the domestic treble. He still has one year deal remain in his contract but reportedly the midfielder could now leave the Etihad Stadium after receiving a lump sum two-year contract offer worth £12 million tax-free from a club in Qatar.
Silva although still is an important part of Guardiola's side after scoring the opening goal in City's 6-0 FA Cup final win over Watford last week but reportedly, they would not stand in his way if he really wishes to leave the side.
David Silva could have played last game for Manchester City after being tempted by a £12M tax-free offer from Qatar.— Superbia Proelia (@SuperbiaProeIia) May 25, 2019
Manchester City are lining up £40M-rated Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans, who impressed on loan at Leicester last season, as his replacement.
Silva joined City shortly after Spain’s 2010 World Cup triumph and went on to help City to four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups during his time in Manchester.
He will certainly go down as one of England's greatest ever foreign signings and probably City's finest ever player.
But amid scepticism surrounding Silva's future, City are reportedly already taking the necessary steps to replace his void should he move this summer.
David Silva puts Man City ahead in the FA Cup final. That's his 200th goal contribution for City. Stunning.— FOOTY.COM (@footydotcom_) May 18, 2019
Pep is now poised to replace the Spaniard with Tielemans who has had a successful loan spell at Leicester last season, however, could face competition from rival Manchester United as well the Foxes who looks to conclude a permanent deal.
However, if they fail to land him, it is understood that Pep could put his faith in academy youngster Phil Foden as successor, who has had an impressive campaign last season.
The Premier league winners, however, is expected to splash the cash on one midfielder at least this season. They have been looking for a replacement of ageing Fernandinho this season and are currently linked with Atletico's Rodri.