David Silva set to leave Manchester City when contract expires in 2020

London, July 27: Manchester City star midfielder David Silva has revealed his current contract with the club may be his last.
The Spaniard has recently agreed to a contract extension which is to keep him at Etihad till 2020. However, as per the playmaker, he might not extend his contract further.
Having joined Manchester City from Valencia in 2010, the midfielder has arguably been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, let alone for City.
The Spain international has been the key in getting them three Premier League titles, as well as an FA Cup win and three League Cups by scoring 61 goals and providing 11 assists in 346 appearances.
But Silva now has suggested that he might be on the move after 2020 when he will be 34 for that might be the time to experience something different in his career.
However, the playmaker assured his loyalty to his fans and suggested the destination would be out of Europe as he does not want to play for any English club again.
"When I finish my contract with Manchester City I will be 34 years old, at that time I will probably want to do something different," Silva said.
"I don't know yet but I won't play for another club in England.
"People always love me in England, it's been eight years - very successful years, and the football we've played has been very attractive. English people love that type of football - those type of games. And that's why I'm so happy here."
Silva, earlier, expressed his wish to play for his boyhood side Las Palmas at some point of his career and following completion of his City career, it's possible the player might move to his native land.
Over the years, Silva's role in the City's system has changed frequently. The 32-year-old was bought as a winger in his early days, however, the World Cup winner has played in all the attacking front behind the striker in these couple of years.
Last season, Guardiola deployed him as a centre-midfielder in the title-winning City line-up and just like the previous years, the Spaniard shined in that role too which eventually turned out to be one his finest seasons.
The midfielder scored 10 goals in the whole campaign while helped in 16 to claim Premier League and League One winners medal.