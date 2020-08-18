Football
David Silva signs for Real Sociedad

By

Bengaluru, August 18: Real Sociedad have signed former Manchester City midfielder David Silva as a free agent, the La Liga side confirmed.

The former Spain international, 34, has left City after a decade of service in which he won 11 major trophies including four Premier League titles.

The Manchester outfit had announced earlier that they would be honouring the Spaniard by building a statue of him outside their Etihad Stadium.

Sociedad, who finished sixth in La Liga, are one of the most attractive sides in the Spanish top-flight and were searching for a new playmaker after Martin Odegaard ended a one-year loan spell to return to Real Madrid.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 10:06 [IST]
