David Silva signs for Real Sociedad

Bengaluru, August 18: Real Sociedad have signed former Manchester City midfielder David Silva as a free agent, the La Liga side confirmed.
The former Spain international, 34, has left City after a decade of service in which he won 11 major trophies including four Premier League titles.
The Manchester outfit had announced earlier that they would be honouring the Spaniard by building a statue of him outside their Etihad Stadium.
ℹ️ COMUNICADO OFICIAL | La Real ficha a @21LVA #OngiEtorriDavid #AurreraReala ⬇️https://t.co/VUhnkejRWW— Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) August 17, 2020
Sociedad, who finished sixth in La Liga, are one of the most attractive sides in the Spanish top-flight and were searching for a new playmaker after Martin Odegaard ended a one-year loan spell to return to Real Madrid.
(With inputs from Agencies)