De Bruyne Faces Extended Absence Due To High-Grade Thigh Tear As Napoli Prepares For Lecce Match

Kevin De Bruyne is facing a lengthy absence from the field after sustaining a thigh injury during Napoli's 3-1 win over Inter. The former Manchester City star scored the opening goal but was forced off shortly after, clutching his right thigh. Napoli confirmed that De Bruyne suffered a high-grade tear to his femoral bicep and has started rehabilitation, though no specific return date has been set.

Antonio Conte, Napoli's manager, expressed concern over the team's injury troubles, suggesting they might be cursed. "Perhaps someone has cursed us, but we keep going anyway," Conte remarked. This sentiment followed their match against Inter, where De Bruyne's injury added to their woes. Romelu Lukaku previously faced a similar issue and was sidelined for four months, hinting at a possible timeline for De Bruyne's recovery.

Napoli are preparing to face Lecce on Tuesday, aiming to break their streak of four consecutive away defeats. Lecce recently lost 3-2 to Udinese and sit in 16th place. Eusebio Di Francesco's team has drawn their last two home games against Bologna and Sassuolo at Via del Mare.

Lecce's Konan N'Dri is one to watch after scoring a late consolation goal in their defeat to Udinese. Both of his goals this season have come from outside the box. Another long-range goal would equal his total from all previous matches before joining Serie A in February. Meanwhile, Napoli's Scott McTominay impressed with a volley against Inter and has contributed significantly with 11 goals and three assists this season.

Napoli have historically performed well against Lecce at Via del Mare, winning their last five encounters there without conceding in the last four meetings. In 2025, Lecce have lost eight of their 14 home games in Serie A, more than any other team except Udinese, who conceded more goals at home.

Match Prediction: Napoli Win

Despite Napoli's recent struggles away from home, they remain favourites against Lecce. The Partenopei have not experienced five consecutive away losses since 2009. According to Opta, Napoli have a 59.9% chance of victory, while Lecce hold a 17.5% chance of winning with a draw predicted at 23.4%.

Napoli will hope to maintain their strong record against Lecce despite recent setbacks on the road. With key players like McTominay stepping up and De Bruyne beginning his recovery process, they aim to overcome current challenges and secure another victory in Serie A.