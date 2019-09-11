Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

De Bruyne plans to join Kompany at Anderlecht when he leaves Man City

By
Kevin De Bruyne and Vincent Kompany

London, September 11: Kevin De Bruyne has revealed he plans to join former Manchester City team-mate Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht.

Kompany left City at the end of the 2018-19 season, in which he led them to a domestic clean sweep, to take up a player-manager role in his native Belgium.

He has endured a stumbling start to life back at Anderlecht, though, and has already stepped back from managerial duties on matchdays.

De Bruyne has backed his compatriot to turn things around, however, with the City playmaker even offering to join Kompany's squad in the future.

"I hope his career will be just as amazing at Anderlecht as it was at City," De Bruyne told The Sun of international colleague Kompany.

"I've told him to keep a place in his team for me in a year, or seven, when I'm finished here (at City).

"If he does do that for me I will already have my next destination lined up; my next job.

"I will definitely miss him being around City."

Kompany's testimonial will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (September 11).

And De Bruyne gave an insight into the role played by Kompany in his decision to join City.

"At the time City were trying to sign me from Wolfsburg and Vinny was pushing for me to move to Manchester to play alongside him," De Bruyne added.

"He would constantly ask me when I was coming. He would say 'you need to come', constantly encouraging me to join City."

More KEVIN DE BRUYNE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 4:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue