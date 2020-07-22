Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

De Gea starts for Man Utd again as Solskjaer backs 'top keeper'

By Rob Lancaster
David de Gea - cropped

Manchester, July 22: David de Gea retains his place in goal as Manchester United aim to move into the top four when they host West Ham on Wednesday.

The Red Devils sit fifth ahead of their penultimate fixture but can leapfrog into the Champions League places if they avoid defeat against the Hammers at Old Trafford.

De Gea's place in the team came under scrutiny following the 3-1 defeat to Chelsea in last Sunday's FA Cup final.

There were question marks over the Spaniard for Olivier Giroud's opener at Wembley and the own goal scored by Harry Maguire, and he also let a rather tame strike from Mason Mount slip through his grasp.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has repeatedly defended De Gea against criticism following similar mistakes against Watford, Everton and Tottenham this season.

While he refused to guarantee the keeper would keep his place for the visit of West Ham , Solskjaer has indeed selected De Gea ahead of Sergio Romero for the final home game of the 2019-20 campaign.

"David has proven it over the years. Form might be temporary, but class is permanent. He's an absolutely top keeper," the United boss told Sky Sports.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah makes just his second league start of the campaign and Paul Pogba is also in an XI that includes forward trio Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

West Ham, meanwhile, are unchanged from the line-up that started the 3-1 triumph over Watford, a crucial result in the battle to avoid relegation.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 1,192,915 | World - 15,084,877
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 22:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue