Football De La Fuente Strives For More Glory After Equalling Del Bosque's Unbeaten Record With Spain Luis de la Fuente's Spain has matched Vicente Del Bosque's unbeaten streak, winning four consecutive World Cup qualifying matches. With key performances from players like Mikel Merino, the team aims to secure their World Cup spot while remaining cautious about upcoming challenges. Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Spain's national football team, under Luis de la Fuente, continues to chase success after equalling Vicente Del Bosque's unbeaten streak. A 4-0 victory over Bulgaria, featuring two goals from Mikel Merino, an own goal by Atanas Chernev, and a penalty by Mikel Oyarzabal, marked their fourth consecutive win in World Cup qualifiers. Spain leads Group E by three points ahead of Turkey.

De la Fuente expressed admiration for Del Bosque, stating, "Don Vicente del Bosque is a reference for me. It's a reason for joy, and it's a success for the players. I value it. They are insatiable and want more." He emphasised the team's desire to extend their unbeaten run beyond 29 matches.

Excluding friendlies, Spain has not lost in their last 29 international games (24 wins, 5 draws), matching their best record set between 2010 and 2013 under Del Bosque. De la Fuente credits the legacy left by previous managers since 2008 as a motivating factor for the current squad.

Despite nearing World Cup qualification in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, De la Fuente remains cautious about upcoming matches against Georgia and Turkey. He remarked on the challenges ahead: "There are two difficult games left... We have to do our homework and they are difficult opponents."

Mikel Merino has been instrumental in Spain's success. The Arsenal forward has scored six goals in four qualifying matches, matching Kevin De Bruyne's tally among UEFA midfielders. His performance against Bulgaria included team-highs in touches within the opposition box (12) and chances created (five).

De la Fuente praised Merino's versatility: "He is an exceptionally complete player with great adaptability... There are few players as versatile as him." He compared Merino to Spanish stars like Rodri and Pedri, highlighting his superb reading of opponents and situations.

The Spanish squad remains optimistic about future challenges. De la Fuente believes that maintaining focus will be crucial: "We have to do things even better... I've been saying for a long time that, at the national team level, nothing is easy."

Spain aims to secure at least one win in their next fixtures to confirm their place at FIFA's flagship tournament next summer. With players like Merino leading the charge, they are well-positioned to achieve this goal.