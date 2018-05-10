Defoe opens up about failed Man United transfer

Bengaluru, May 10: Veteran Bournemouth forward Jermain Defoe is a household name in English football and mostly been recognized as a star player because of his stint with Tottenham Hotspurs. The 35-year-old rose to fame in his boyhood club West Ham United and later in 2004 made a big jump to Tottenham where he also fared well. However, according to the current Bournemouth forward, things could have been different for the striker.
As per Defoe, before the Spurs move, the then 21-year-old English striker had a chance to join Sir Alex Ferguson at United. However, later the Red Devils opted to sign Louis Saha from Fulham instead while Defoe completed a £6million switch to the London based side.
Saha went on to play for United for five seasons, scoring 42 goals in 124 games for the Red Devils. On the other hand, Defoe went on to flourish at Tottenham and later turned out for the likes of Portsmouth, Sunderland and Bournemouth throughout his career.
While talking about his failed move to Old Trafford, Defoe told Press Association Sport: "There was interest, at the time I was young. When you're young it's nice to be linked with the biggest clubs in the world.
"They bought Saha. I remember a lot of the boys telling me when I'd go away with England, 'I thought you were actually coming'. That would have been amazing, but I was young, and you get your head down and get on with it.
"As a manager, I'd have loved to have played for him . There'll be many players that will say that, because he was the best."
The English striker also spoke highly of the legendary Scotsman and wished him to get well soon quickly.
The 76-year-old former United manager is still in a Salford hospital after undergoing emergency surgery on Saturday having suffered a brain haemorrhage and Defoe said he is desperate for Sir Alex Ferguson to pull through from this situation.
"I never played for him but I played against him many times - an icon all over the world," Defoe told Press Association Sport.
"His record speaks for itself, and what he achieved at Manchester United. When I heard the news my heart dropped straight away; I want to wish him and the family all the best.
"I hope he pulls through - not so long ago he was presenting Arsene Wenger with that trophy. Away from that he's a nice guy; he's had amazing messages from people in football."
Defoe has played a total 491 matches in English Premier League and has scored 153 goals, provided 26 assists for five different clubs.
