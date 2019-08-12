Delhi Dynamos to shift base from Delhi to Bhubaneswar?

Kolkata, August 12: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Delhi Dynamos are likely to move out of the national capital and play their home matches from Bhubaneswar from the forthcoming season.
According to a report which appeared in goal.com website, a condition has been set that in order to serve from the state, they have to rename team as Odisha FC as per the state government's proposal.
The two time ISL semi-finalist had been operating at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi since 2014, but this time they have more or less decided to shift their base mainly due to cut down financial losses.
The Capital city saw empty stands, with a few regulars making to the home Stadium in New Delhi. The average attendance in the stand was mere 9,000 last year in a stadium which has a capacity of 60,000.
The management did look for alternative veneus in the capital city itself to cut down costs. But after discussing with the Odisha government they have now reached an agreement to field their side in the Eastern zone.