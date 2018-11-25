Dembele saves Barcelona a point against Atletico Madrid

Madrid: Ousmane Dembele's clutch equaliser off the bench in the 90th minute saved Barcelona a point against Atletico Madrid in a thrilling La Liga tie at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday.
But it was Atletico who took the lead in the 77th minute after a goalless first half when Diego Costa headed home Antoine Griezmann's corner.
Barcelona stayed on top of the La Liga standings.
The champions have 25 points, one more than Atletico in second. Sevilla (in third) can go top on Sunday if they beat Valladolid at home.
The draw means that Atletico's winless run against Barcelona in La Liga is now at 17 games.
Alaves, beaten by Leganes on Friday, stay fourth with 23 points as well and Real Madrid are only five off the top despite their dreadful to defeat to Eibar earlier on Saturday.
Here’s the table as things stand...@Dembouz’s equaliser keeps @FCBarcelona 🔝 of #LaLigaSantander! pic.twitter.com/DFfF66jkNo— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) November 24, 2018
Santiago Solari's first game as permanent coach of Madrid ended in his first defeat, after four consecutive victories during his time as interim manager.
On-loan Barcelona defender Marc Cucurella played a part in each of Eibar's goals as they tore apart Madrid's fragile defence and the Basques would have added to their tally but for some fine saves by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
(With inputs from Agencies)