Denmark 0-2 Belgium: Denayer and Mertens extend visitors' winning run

By Daniel Lewis

Copenhagen, September 6: Jason Denayer and Dries Mertens were on target as Belgium stretched their winning streak to 11 games with a 2-0 victory at Denmark in their Nations League opener.

Denmark entered Saturday's Group A2 opener unbeaten in 15 matches since September 2018 but were undone at the Parken Stadium by goals in either half.

Denayer profited from some slack defending to convert Mertens' corner inside nine minutes and the hosts, who will face Belgium in next year's rescheduled Euro 2020, never truly recovered.

Mertens made certain of the win 14 minutes from time as Belgium - now beaten in just two of their last 43 matches - moved level on points with England after the first round of fixtures.

Story first published: Sunday, September 6, 2020, 2:30 [IST]
