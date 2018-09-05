Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Futsal and lower-league players called up by Denmark amid sponsorship row

Posted By: OPTA
Denmark team hit by sponsorship row
Denmark team hit by sponsorship row

Copenhagen, September 5: Denmark have named a squad made up entirely of futsal and uncapped lower-league players for Wednesday's friendly with Slovakia due to a dispute between the Danish Football Association (DBU) and their senior players.

The team's plans for Wednesday's game and their UEFA Nations League opener against Wales on Sunday (September 9) have been thrown into disarray by the row, which was sparked by a disagreement regarding commercial sponsorship.

Spillerforeningen, the footballers' union of Denmark, made an offer to the DBU which would have seen the players feature in the two scheduled matches as normal under a temporary extension of their previous sponsorship deal, but the Danish authorities are said to have rejected it.

The DBU then confirmed early on Tuesday (September 4) that coach Age Hareide had been temporarily replaced by former international John Jensen, as an unspecified squad of 24 players travelled to Slovakia to play the match and avoid UEFA sanctions.

That selection has now been confirmed, and reports of futsal players being called up proved to be correct, with four representatives of Jaegersborg Boldklub making the trip.

TPI and Vanlose are the other best represented clubs, with each side also having four players named in the squad.

Denmark could yet name a different - and more experienced - squad for Sunday's match against Wales.

Denmark squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Morten Bank (Avarta), Christoffer Haagh (Jaegersborg Boldklub),Christian Bannis (TPI)

Defenders: Mads Priisholm Bertelsen (TPI), Victor Hansen (Frederikssund), Nicolai Johansen (Vanlose), Daniel Nielsen (Vanlose), Christian Bommelund Christensen (Jaegersborg Boldklub), Kasper Skraep (TPI)

Midfielders: Simon Vollesen (Birkerod), Rasmus Gaudin (Vanlose), Adam Fogt (Kastrup), Oskar Hojbye (Vanlose), Anders Hunsballe (Greve), Christopher Jakobsen (Hillerod), Kevin Jorgensen (Jaegersborg Boldklub), Rasmus Johanson (HIK), Louis Veis (Jaegersborg Boldklub), Kasper Kempel (Skovshoved)

Forwards: Anders Fonss (TPI), Troels Cillius Nielsen (Birkerod),Christian Offenberg (Avarta), Daniel Holm Sorensen (Skovshoved)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 0:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue