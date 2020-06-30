Football
Derby's Andre Wisdom in hospital after 'unprovoked assault and robbery'

By Tom Webber

London, June 30: Derby County defender Andre Wisdom is in hospital after being the victim of "an unprovoked assault and robbery".

Media reports emerged on Monday (June 29) claiming the former Liverpool player was stabbed while visiting family in the Toxteth area after the Rams' 2-1 Championship home win against Reading on Saturday (June 27).

Derby subsequently confirmed Wisdom had been subjected to an attack and was in a stable condition in hospital.

"Derby County Football Club can confirm that Andre Wisdom has been the victim of an unprovoked assault and robbery," an official statement read.

"He sustained injuries which resulted in him being admitted to hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

"Merseyside Police are investigating and the club will focus its efforts on supporting Andre and his family. Therefore, we will not be making any further comment at this time."


Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 4:10 [IST]
