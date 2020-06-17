Despite Manchester City's struggle De Bruyne and Aguero could rewrite PL record books

Bengaluru, June 17: The Premier League gears up for resumption and there is a blockbuster matchday just in the second day itself when Arsenal travel to Etihad.
Although in terms of intensity all these fixtures look pretty inconsequential for the defending winners' given City are already 25 points behind Liverpool and already out of the title race. The Cityzens although will be looking to improve their level in the league with more wins and maintain the second spot.
The only thing Pep can achieve this season more is to win another domestic trophy by winning the FA Cup while their very future at the top of European football hangs in the balance.
Like last season, collectively they have not managed to break any records. Pep Guardiola’s men currently sit on top of the goal scoring table with 68 strikes – two more than Liverpool but individually there are some stars, who are still topping the chart and may even break some of the Premier League records.
Such two contenders in line to create history from the team as of now are Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero.
Here are some of the records these two have so far achieved this season and would be in contention to break in the remaining games:
Despite an injury-ridden campaign Aguero has managed to find the back of the net 16 times, three shy of top-scorer Jamie Vardy as of now. His goal-scoring streak this term has moved him up to fourth in the all-time highest scorers list while he has overtaken Thierry Henry to become the league's most prolific foreign goalscorer. He also broke Alan Shearer’s hat-trick record with his treble against Aston Villa in January.
If he scores eight more goals in the remaining 10 games, he will be the third-highest goal-scorer in the league with 188 goals. If he scores five more, he will get past Wayne Rooney to become the player to score the most Premier League goals for a single club (184).
In case of the Belgian playmaker, he tops the chart in the assist table with already 16 assists to his name. With five more assists in remaining games, he will surpass Thierry Henry’s highest assist tally of 20 from 2002/03.
Although with his assist tally in the league this season he has already created a record. De Bruyne is the only player in the history of the Premier League to have created 15 assists in three separate seasons.
Given City's goalscoring form this season despite frequent struggles, both the players definitely have a big chance to reach new heights and improve their personal records.