Diego Godin to join Inter Milan after leaving Atletico Madrid?

Bengaluru, May 8: Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin is leaving the La Liga club after nine years when his contract expires in June and is eyeing a move to Serie A club Inter Milan.
The 33-year-old 33, has played 387 times for Atletico since joining from Villarreal in 2010, scoring 27 goals - including famously clinching the club's first La Liga title in 18 years with a header in a 1-1 draw at Barcelona in 2014.
Though the Uruguayan defender did not publiscly say where he is going, Spanish media reported that he is on his way to Inter.
"I'm a little nervous, much more than I'm before a game, but I've called everyone here to inform you that these are my final days at the club," Godin said at a press conference where he struggled to hold back tears.
GRACIAS DE CORAZÓN ❤ pic.twitter.com/EKPcnij3Ac— Diego Godín (@diegogodin) May 7, 2019
Atletico president Enrique Cerezo paid rich trubutes to Godin, "We're here to say goodbye to an Atletico legend. You've been a vital part of this great era for the club, with your efforts and your goals, like the one which gave us the title at the Camp Nou".
© CAPTAIN— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 7, 2019
😊 EXAMPLE
👏 LEADER
🇺🇾 U RU GUA YO!
💪 DETERMINATION
🤝 COMMITMENT
📜 LEGEND
9⃣ seasons in Red & White
🔴⚪🔴 #GraciasGodín!#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/jNHZCoAV76
In addition to the La Liga triumph, Godin won two Europa League titles, one Copa del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup and three UEFA Super Cups with Atletico as well as reaching the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals, only to lose both times to Real.
Godin's departure will leave another hole in Atletico's defence, with France international Lucas Hernandez already agreeing to join Bayern Munich in June after they paid his 80 million euro release clause.
"You've fought in a thousand battles and defended the club's shirt in every game and you've worn the captain's armband. Wherever you end up, Atletico wishes you a lot of luck. Atletico is your family, the Wanda Metropolitano is your home," added Cerezo.
