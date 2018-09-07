Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Maradona appointed coach of second-tier Mexican side Dorados

Posted By: OPTA
Argentina legend Diego Maradona
Argentina legend Diego Maradona

Culiacan (Mexico), September 7: Diego Maradona will coach Dorados after being appointed by the second-tier Mexican side on Thursday (September 6).

Maradona's last coaching job was with Al Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, where the 57-year-old Argentine great left the second-division team in April, while he signed a three-year deal to become president of Belarusian outfit Dinamo Brest in May.

But the former Argentina boss and World Cup winner is back in management, this time in Mexico with Dorados – the club where Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spent six months as a player in 2006.

Maradona replaces Francisco Gomez, who oversaw a winless start to the Ascenso MX season following three losses and three draws in the opening six matches.

Dorados – formed in 2003 – find themselves joint-bottom of the table in the 15-team league.

Regarded as one of the all-time greats, Maradona – who scored 34 goals in 91 appearances and helped Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986 – has also spent time in charge of Mandiyu de Corrientes, Racing Club and Al Wasl.

Maradona led Argentina at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where the South American giants were humbled 4-0 by Germany in the quarter-finals.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Preview: 5th Test: India vs England
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: football diego maradona argentina
    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 5:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue