Maradona makes winning start in Mexico

By
Diego Maradona
Vinicio Angulo helped Diego Maradona's Dorados to a comfortable win in the Ascenso MX.

Culiacan (Mexico), September 18: Diego Maradona made a successful start at the helm of Dorados, leading the Mexican side to a strong win in his first game in charge on Monday.

Appointed as coach earlier this month, Maradona oversaw a 4-1 victory for Dorados over Cafetaleros de Tapachula in the Ascenso MX – Mexico's second tier.

The win was Dorados' first through seven games of the Apertura season, moving them onto six points and into 10th in the table.

The encounter came to life in the final half-hour, with Vinicio Angulo the hero for Maradona's side with a hat-trick.

Maradona excitedly celebrated Angulo's headed opener before the forward doubled the lead.

A Sebastian Ibars header from a set-piece brought the visitors back into the game in the 63rd minute, much to Maradona's frustration.

But the former Argentina coach saw his team win a penalty, which led to Ibars being sent off, before Angulo converted to make it 3-1.

A long-range strike from substitute Alonso Escoboza sealed Dorados' win, marking a successful start for Maradona.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 10:10 [IST]
