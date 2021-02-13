Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Simeone has 'no problem' with Atletico's Chelsea clash being moved

By Dejan Kalinic
Diego Simeone
Atletico Madrid's meeting with Chelsea being switched to Bucharest was of no concern to Diego Simeone.

London, February 13: Diego Simeone insisted he had "no problem" with Atletico Madrid's Champions League home clash against Chelsea being moved to Bucharest.

The first leg of the last-16 tie will be played at the Arena Nationala on February 23 due to coronavirus restrictions.

Atletico coach Simeone had no complaints, saying his team were prepared to play anywhere.

"I don't think it's important to give an opinion because the opinion we might say won't influence on what the reality is. And because we are living a complex moment globally, from a social point of view, it is already difficult to compete and do our job," he told a news conference.

"We will prepare and enjoy what we have. To play anywhere, any time, the day they want.

"There is no problem."

Atletico are five points clear atop LaLiga and have played two fewer games than second-placed rivals Real Madrid.

They are unbeaten in their past 20 LaLiga games (15 wins and five draws) against Granada, who they visit on Saturday.

Simeone has managed 14 LaLiga games against Granada without defeat. Only against Getafe (16) has he managed more in the competition without defeat.

But Simeone is wary of Granada, who are eighth in the table and have lost just two of their 11 LaLiga home games this season.

"We play against Granada and the only thing that keep us busy is to resolve this match. Granada is a team that does very well at their stadium," he said.

"They compete really well as everyone could see in the Copa del Rey and Europa League. It's a combative team and their coach has his ideas very clear. He can play with different systems. That is what keep us busy today."

More DIEGO SIMEONE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India won the toss and elected to bat.
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, February 13, 2021, 8:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 13, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More