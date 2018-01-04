Diego Simeone: Outgoing Luciano Vietto one of my best players

Madrid, Jan 4: Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has claimed that he his irritated at the possibility of losing Luciano Vietto in the transfer window.
Vietto joined Atletico from Villarreal in 2015 however after failing to get regular game time and struggling initially, was loaned to Sevilla last season where he scored six goals in the league. He was called back from the loan this season.
The Argentine who has not had many chances under Simeone has played 10 games this season but failed to score a single goal.
And now the entries of two new signings, Diego Costa and Vitolo have forced Atletico Madrid to clear a few spaces in their squad and the Atletico board has decided to include Luciano Vietto in one of those names to clear a path.
But according to manager Diego Simeone, he isn't at all glad about losing the Argentine as he thinks the youngster has great talent, however, he wishes the player can resurrect his career in his new clubs where he can get goals to light up his reputation.
"I have spoken with him and he has a chance to leave," Simeone said.
"I wish him the best and I hope he goes to a competitive team.
"His departure annoys me because his play hasn't been accompanied by goals at a team which doesn't wait.
"He has been one of our best players.
"I love him a lot as a person and he is an extraordinary footballer.
"It's a shame that he hasn't been able to add goals to his game."
According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Vietto will move to Sporting Lisbon in January on loan as the deal is almost believed to be closed.
With the deal, Vietto will move initially on loan to the Portuguese side but they will have an option to sign him for 10 million euros in the summer.
Apart from Sporting, La Liga side Valencia are also believed to be trying a last-ditch attempt to sign the player.