Football Digne Calls For Calm Ahead Of Aston Villa's Premier League Clash With Crystal Palace Lucas Digne has called for calm as Aston Villa prepares to face Crystal Palace. Despite a slow start to the season, he believes hard work will lead to improved performances. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 13:26 [IST]

Aston Villa's Lucas Digne is urging calm as they prepare for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace. Despite a slow start, including a draw with Newcastle and a loss to Brentford, Digne remains optimistic. "It's just the beginning of the season, and we have to stay calm and positive," he stated on the club's website. He believes that hard work will eventually pay off.

Villa has yet to score this season, but Digne is confident in their potential. He emphasised the importance of maintaining composure and trusting their process. "We have a really good team and it's just a question of time," he added. The team aims to showcase their strength at home, where they have been formidable.

Crystal Palace has experienced a whirlwind start to their season. From transfer dramas involving Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi to securing a spot in the Conference League after missing out on the Europa League, they've been busy. The Eagles also clinched the Community Shield, adding to their eventful journey.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner is confident about his team's recent form against Villa. "We did very well [last season] and this gives us confidence," Glasner said. Their record includes four wins in five matches against Villa, including a 3-0 victory in the FA Cup semi-final.

Ollie Watkins remains Aston Villa's main attacking threat despite recent struggles. Last season, he scored 16 league goals but hasn't found the net in his last four Premier League appearances. Notably, Watkins scored against Palace in August 2022.

For Crystal Palace, Jean Philippe-Mateta stands out. Although he hasn't scored in the league this season, he netted in both the Community Shield and Conference League matches. Mateta has an impressive record against Villa with five goals in seven appearances.

Historical Context and Predictions

Aston Villa boasts an unbeaten streak of eight home games against Palace since December 2013. They are also unbeaten in their last 19 home league matches overall. However, they haven't scored in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since July 2020.

Their previous meeting saw Palace win 4-1 in February, though consecutive league victories over Villa haven't occurred since 2013-14. This season, Palace drew their first two league games but have only started with three draws twice before.

Potential Threats from Crystal Palace

Aston Villa needs to be wary of Ismaila Sarr from Crystal Palace. Sarr has either scored or assisted in all six starts against Villa across competitions, tallying seven goals and three assists. His ten goal involvements against them are more than any other opponent he's faced in English football.

The Opta win probability suggests Aston Villa has a 51% chance of winning, while Crystal Palace holds a 24.4% chance with a draw at 24.6%. This prediction reflects Villa's strong home record despite recent scoring challenges.