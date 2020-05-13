Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dimitri Payet 'very happy' at Marseille

By Dejan Kalinic

Marseille, May 13: Marseille star Dimitri Payet insisted he was happy at the Ligue 1 club after enjoying a fine season.

Payet, 33, helped Marseille finish second in the table – their best league campaign since 2012-13 – as the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The midfielder scored nine goals and provided four assists in 22 Ligue 1 games this season.

Payet wants to stay at the club, telling Eurosport: "I feel very good in Marseille.

"You never know what may happen in football, but for there to be a story, you have to be two in this kind of situation. We have no plans to move."

Payet added: "Today, I am a very happy person on and off the pitch. It has been seen and I will do everything to keep it going next year."

A 38-time France international, Payet returned to Marseille in 2017 after starring for West Ham.

More DIMITRI PAYET News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue