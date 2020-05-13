Dimitri Payet 'very happy' at Marseille

Marseille, May 13: Marseille star Dimitri Payet insisted he was happy at the Ligue 1 club after enjoying a fine season.
Payet, 33, helped Marseille finish second in the table – their best league campaign since 2012-13 – as the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The midfielder scored nine goals and provided four assists in 22 Ligue 1 games this season.
Payet wants to stay at the club, telling Eurosport: "I feel very good in Marseille.
"You never know what may happen in football, but for there to be a story, you have to be two in this kind of situation. We have no plans to move."
Payet added: "Today, I am a very happy person on and off the pitch. It has been seen and I will do everything to keep it going next year."
A 38-time France international, Payet returned to Marseille in 2017 after starring for West Ham.