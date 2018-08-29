Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Donald Trump gives media red card after meeting FIFA boss Infantino

Posted By: OPTA
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino and US President Donald Trump
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino and US President Donald Trump

Washington, August 29: United States president Donald Trump brandished a red card to the gathered media after meeting with FIFA boss Gianni Infantino at the White House.

Infantino was a special guest in Washington, where the head of football's governing body and Trump met to discuss the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA's Infantino came bearing gifts in the capital on Tuesday (August 28), the 48-year-old presenting Trump with a jersey and red and yellow cards among other tokens.

Infantino joked that Trump could use the cards during future meetings with the media.

"One more thing," Infantino said. "You know in soccer, we have referees, right? And they have cards. Yellow cards and red cards. The yellow card is a warning, and when you want to kick out someone ... so this could be useful, I don't know."

Trump replied: "That's very good. I like that! I like that" as he pretended to throw a red card at the gathered contingent in DC.

The World Cup will return Stateside for the first time since 1994 and Trump said: "Soccer has come such a long way, I guess you call it football, but over here we call it soccer. Maybe someday they'll change the name? I'm not sure, we'll see. It's working very well either way.

"I want to thank Gianni Infantino for being here - he's the president of FIFA and a highly respected man."

Trump continued: "Soccer has to be one of the fastest growing sports in the world and the job you've done is really fantastic Gianni.

"I have to also thank Bob Kraft. He originally called me and said, 'what do you think about trying to get the World Cup to the United States?' I said I'd really like it and we got Canada and Mexico involved.

"We're going to have a great partnership and it's going to be very special, I look forward to it.

"Let's see, in 2026 I won't be here . Maybe they'll extend the term? If they don't extend it the media is going to be very boring, they'll all be out of business I guess."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 4:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue