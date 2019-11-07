Dortmund legend Patrick Owomoyela to host Der Klassiker screening at Kochi

Kochi, Nov. 7: Football fans in India will be reunited with two-time Bundesliga winner Patrick Owomoyela as the former defender of Borussia Dortmund is all set to host the live screening of 'Der Klassiker' between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in Kochi on Saturday (November 9).
On a three-day visit to India, Owomoyela returns for a second consecutive screening of Bundesliga's most anticipated clash between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Earlier in 2019, Owomoyela attended a screening in New Delhi and comes back, this time to soak in a bit of the Kerala football culture along with setting up a unique fan experience.
The former Germany international will arrive at Kochi on Thursday (November 8th) and will be in the stands to witness his first-ever Hero Indian Super League (ISL) game between Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC.
Saturday morning, following a media interaction, Owomoyela will head to Kayamkulam Kayal in Alappuzha District to be part of the Champions Boat League races. Later in the evening, Owomoyela will meet the select football fans back in Kochi and host the live screening of Der Klassiker.
Currently, Borussia Dortmund are placed second on the 2019-20 Bundesliga table after ten rounds with 19 points - two places and a point above defending champions FC Bayern Munich.
Source: ISL Media