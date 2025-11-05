PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online?

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match in India, UK and Other Countries?

Football Dortmund Must Contain Outstanding Haaland In Champions League Match Against Manchester City Pascal Gross stresses the importance of Borussia Dortmund stopping Erling Haaland as they prepare to face Manchester City in the Champions League. The match is crucial for Dortmund's unbeaten start this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, November 5, 2025, 2:25 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Borussia Dortmund is gearing up to face Manchester City in the Champions League, with Pascal Gross emphasising the need to contain Erling Haaland. Dortmund aims to maintain their unbeaten streak, having secured seven points from three matches. However, they face a formidable challenge against the 2023 champions, who have not lost in their last 22 home group-stage games.

Haaland, now with Manchester City, previously played for Dortmund, scoring 86 goals in 89 matches. He aims to become the first player to score in five consecutive Champions League games for three different clubs. Gross acknowledges Haaland's threat and stresses the importance of teamwork to counter him.

Niko Kovac believes that his team must adopt an aggressive approach against City. "We have to defend high up the pitch," he stated. Sitting back would allow City to exploit their quality. Kovac wants his team to keep the game away from their goal and is willing to take risks for a positive outcome.

Gross highlighted Haaland's exceptional ability and statistics. "Haaland is an outstanding player who puts up incredible numbers," he said. The midfielder stressed the importance of collective effort and playing as a cohesive unit against City's world-class players.

Dortmund faces a familiar opponent in Haaland, who spent two-and-a-half years at the club before moving to Manchester City. His presence adds an intriguing subplot as Dortmund seeks a favourable result at Etihad Stadium.

As Dortmund prepares for this crucial match, they are aware of City's strengths but remain focused on their strategy. The team's determination will be key as they aim to extend their unbeaten run in this season's Champions League campaign.