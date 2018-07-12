Dortmund sign Hakimi on from Real Madrid

Kolkata, July 12: Top Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund have signed Morocco's Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid on a two-year loan deal.
The 19-year-old joined had Real Madrid academy in 2006 at the age of eight.
Making his debut in the senior football in last season (2017/18), Hakimi has made a total of 17 appearances for Los Blancos, including nine La Liga appearances.
In the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Hakimi started in all three games for Morocco, who were returning to the quadrennial extravaganza for thr first time since since 1998.
BVB sporting director Michael Zorc welcomed Hakimi on board. "Achraf Hakimi is a young, very dynamic full-back, who has played for Real Madrid and the Moroccan national team at the highest level,” Zorc said.
Since Lucien Favre took over as manager, Hakimi is the sixth signing for the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League runners-up club.
Earlier, Favre has signed two goalkeepers -- Marwin Hitz and Eric Oelschlagel, winger Marius Wolf, midfielder Thomas Delaney and the central-defender Abdou Diallo.
Hakimi will join his new club during the pre-season tour in USA from July 18 to 26. In that tour, Dortmund will face the top Premier League sides Manchester City and Liverpool and the top Portuguese club Benfica.
Hakimi becomes Real Madrid’s third player to be loaned in this summer's transfer window. Earlier, the 21-year-old full-back Alvaro Tejero and the 22-year-old midfielder Aleix Febas had been loaned to the second division Spanish club Albacete Balompie for one year.
