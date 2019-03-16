Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Costa had doubts over Ronaldo upon Juve arrival

By
Juventus winger Douglas Costa heaped praise on team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo following his initial concerns.
Juventus winger Douglas Costa heaped praise on team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo following his initial concerns.

Turin, March 16: Douglas Costa admitted he had doubts about Cristiano Ronaldo after he joined Juventus but the superstar "won everyone over very quickly" at the Italian champions.

Ronaldo swapped Real Madrid for Juve in a stunning €112million deal at the start of the season and the five-time Ballon d'Or justified the investment as he led the Serie A holders into the Champions League quarterfinals.

The 34-year-old forward scored a record-equalling eighth Champions League hat-trick to see off Atletico Madrid 3-0 in Turin on Tuesday and 3-2 on aggregate.

Ronaldo has netted 24 goals in all competitions in his first season with Juve – 19 of those coming in Serie A – and team-mate Costa heaped praise on the Portugal international following his initial concerns.

"When he arrived. I thought 'the best player in the world has joined, right?'" Costa told YouTube channel De Sola. "As soon as he arrived, the club improved in every aspect. His contribution has been noticeable.

"He scores goals every week, he’s brought more fans to the stadium and we hope to win things with him so we make history with him by our side.

"He's a stand-up guy, he's hard-working and he's always with us. If he doesn't talk to me, who does he talk to? We only talk in Portuguese.

"Believe it or not but when Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival was being talked about, I asked 'what will the dressing room be like?'

"We all have to love each other as team-mates because we're all looking for a place in the team, but Cristiano won everyone over very quickly.

"He's a simple, hardworking guy who likes to win. Juventus were looking for a player with his mentality, so he's given us a lot."

Juve – who will face Ajax in the Champions League quarters – travel to Genoa on Sunday.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RSO 1 - 1 LEV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 8:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue