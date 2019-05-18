Football

Dramatic twists expected on final weekend in La Liga

By
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi will be aiming to add to his current tally of 34 strikes when Barcelona visits Eibar.

Bengaluru, May 18: The final weekend of a rollercoaster 2018-19 La Liga season takes place this weekend - with excitement guaranteed in nail-biting races for UEFA Champions League and Europa League qualification, and still the chance for one last dramatic twist in the battle against relegation.

La Liga fixtures

Valencia climbed to fourth place in La Liga for the first time this season with last weekend's 3-1 victory at home to Alaves.

Marcelino's side can now ensure a return to the Champions League if they win at Real Valladolid.

Getafe vs Villarreal

Fifth-placed Getafe will kick off at home to Villarreal level on points with Marcelino's side, but know that to grab a first ever Champions League campaign they must better Valencia's result.

Los Che have the better head to head record from their meetings this season.

Sevilla vs Athletic Club

Sevilla could also still jump from sixth to fourth spot, although Joaquin Caparros' men would need to win at home to Athletic Club and then hope that Valencia and Getafe are both beaten.

Currently seventh-placed Athletic themselves still need a point at the Sanchez-Pizjuan to ensure a Europa League spot for next season, with Real Sociedad and Espanyol waiting in the wings for a slip-up.

Espanyol vs Real Sociedad

Helpfully for the final day drama, Real Sociedad visit Espanyol's RCDE Stadium. A winner in that game between two of La Liga's most in-form teams would grab the final European ticket should the Bilbao side lose in the Andalusian capital.

With returns straight back to LaLiga 1l2l3 already confirmed for Rayo Vallecano and Huesca, the third relegation spot is not yet mathematically decided, although it will take a huge late swing for Girona to leap over RC Celta at this point.

Alaves vs Girona

Girona must lift themselves to defeat Alaves at Mendizorrotza, and hope that Celta lose at Rayo Vallecano, with the combined results including a six-goal advantage to the Catalans.

A big ask for Eusebio's side, but stranger things have happened in La Liga.

Levante vs Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak set to confirm a fourth consecutive ‘Zamora' prize as La Liga Santander's best goalkeeper as Diego Simeone's men travel to Levante.

The latter ensured its survival with three big wins in four games.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis

2018-19 will not be remembered quite so fondly at Real Madrid, but Zinedine Zidane's side will be aiming to go out on a high when they welcome Real Betis.

Betis, is a team who have also had their ups and downs over the last nine months.

Eibar vs Barcelona

The final fixture of the 2018-19 La Liga season is a fitting one, with already confirmed champions Barcelona finishing their campaign at Eibar's Ipurua home on Sunday afternoon.

Blaugrana captain Lionel Messi is already sure of the ‘pichichi' top scorer prize, but will be aiming to add to his current tally of 34 strikes.

(With MSL Media inputs)

 
England won by 3 wickets
Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 12:08 [IST]
