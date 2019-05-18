Dramatic twists expected on final weekend in La Liga

Getafe vs Villarreal
Fifth-placed Getafe will kick off at home to Villarreal level on points with Marcelino's side, but know that to grab a first ever Champions League campaign they must better Valencia's result.
Los Che have the better head to head record from their meetings this season.
Sevilla vs Athletic Club
Sevilla could also still jump from sixth to fourth spot, although Joaquin Caparros' men would need to win at home to Athletic Club and then hope that Valencia and Getafe are both beaten.
Currently seventh-placed Athletic themselves still need a point at the Sanchez-Pizjuan to ensure a Europa League spot for next season, with Real Sociedad and Espanyol waiting in the wings for a slip-up.
Espanyol vs Real Sociedad
Helpfully for the final day drama, Real Sociedad visit Espanyol's RCDE Stadium. A winner in that game between two of La Liga's most in-form teams would grab the final European ticket should the Bilbao side lose in the Andalusian capital.
With returns straight back to LaLiga 1l2l3 already confirmed for Rayo Vallecano and Huesca, the third relegation spot is not yet mathematically decided, although it will take a huge late swing for Girona to leap over RC Celta at this point.
Alaves vs Girona
Girona must lift themselves to defeat Alaves at Mendizorrotza, and hope that Celta lose at Rayo Vallecano, with the combined results including a six-goal advantage to the Catalans.
A big ask for Eusebio's side, but stranger things have happened in La Liga.
Levante vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak set to confirm a fourth consecutive ‘Zamora' prize as La Liga Santander's best goalkeeper as Diego Simeone's men travel to Levante.
The latter ensured its survival with three big wins in four games.
Real Madrid vs Real Betis
2018-19 will not be remembered quite so fondly at Real Madrid, but Zinedine Zidane's side will be aiming to go out on a high when they welcome Real Betis.
Betis, is a team who have also had their ups and downs over the last nine months.
Eibar vs Barcelona
The final fixture of the 2018-19 La Liga season is a fitting one, with already confirmed champions Barcelona finishing their campaign at Eibar's Ipurua home on Sunday afternoon.
Blaugrana captain Lionel Messi is already sure of the ‘pichichi' top scorer prize, but will be aiming to add to his current tally of 34 strikes.