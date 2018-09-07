Football

Drinkwater faces a bleak futurue in Chelsea after Europa snub

Written By: Aveek Chakraborty
Danny Drinkwater faces a bleak future
Danny Drinkwater faces a bleak future

Kolkata, September 7: Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater faces a bleak future after he was left out of from the Blues' preliminary Europa League squad.

The 28-year-old joined Chelsea from Leicester City on deadline day last summer. However, he has failed to deliver in the Blues jersey so far.

The England international has had a disappointing time at Stamford Bridge under then manager Antonio Conte and has not been a regular for the Blues under new boss Sarri too, even finding it difficult to get on the bench.

Though he travelled with the rest of the squad for pre-season tour, Sarri reportedly told the midfielder that he could leave the club at the end of the summer transfer window. The midfielder has been linked with a return to Leicester while there are also reports that West Ham United are interested.

Moreover, with Jorginho and Kovacic joining Chelsea in the summer and with the return of Ruben Loftus-Cheek from his loan spell at Crystal Palace, the English midfielder is now facing an uphill task to earn a place in Sarri’s midfield.

And by dropping him from the Europa squad, the Italian boss has sent a clear signal to the midfielder.

Chelsea will open their Europa League campaign in a fortnight, with a trip to PAOK Salonika of Greece who are placed in Group L along with two other sides, Hungarian outfit MOL Vidi FC and Belarusian side BATE Borisov.

Chelsea's Europa league squad:

Goalkeepers: Kepa, Willy Caballero

Defenders: Marcos Alonso, Davide Zappacosta, Antonio Rudiger, esar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Emerson Palmieri, Gary Cahill, Andreas Christensen, C Ethan Ampadu

Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas, Ross Barkley, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Victor Moses

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Eden Hazard, Pedro, Willian, Olivier Giroud.

Preview: 5th Test: India vs England
    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 13:11 [IST]
