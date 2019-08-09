Durand Cup 2019: Full Schedule, Teams, IST Timings, TV Guide, Fixtures details and Prize money

Bengaluru, August 9: The 129th edition of the Durand Cup kicked off in Kolkata with Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting playing the opener at the Salt Lake Stadium, where the Kolkata giants were victorious with a 2-0 win. But it is still at the early stages and a lot of action is left in the tournament.
The tournament, which is held from August 2-24, has returned with 16 teams in four groups, six from Indian Super League and six from I-League and four from the Defence services.
Every team is allowed to enlist a minimum of 22 players in the squad while they can allow 27 at max for a team. However, only four foreigners will be allowed in the team and only three can be named in the starting line-up.
Each top side from every group will progress into the semi-finals. The winner of Group A will face the winner of Group D while the winner of Group B will face the winner of Group C in the semi-final.
Participating Teams:
Group A
Bengaluru FC, East Bengal, Jamshedpur FC, Army Red
Group B
Mohun Bagan, Navy, Mohammedan Sporting Club, ATK
Group C
Chennai City FC, Real Kashmir FC, FC Goa, Army Green
Group D
Gokulam Kerala FC, Chennaiyin FC, TRAU FC, Air Force
Prize money details:
The tournament winners will win a cash price of Rs 40 lakh. The runners-up will get Rs 20 lakh and the two semifinalists will collect Rs 5 lakh each.
Venue:
The usual venue for the tournament had been Delhi but this time around, it is set to take place in three different parts of West Bengal – Kolkata, Siliguri and Kalyani. Salt Lake Stadium, East Bengal Ground, Mohun Bagan Ground, Kanchenjunga Stadium and Kalyani Stadium.
Get your tickets at the Box Office venues below and cheer your team's as the #DurandCup kicks off from the Mecca of Indian Football! pic.twitter.com/61YynhicZP— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) July 31, 2019
Fixtures - (2nd August TO 18th August)
2 August 2019 Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan (2-0)
3 August 2019 East Bengal vs Army Red (2-0)
5 August 2019 Indian Navy vs ATK (1-1)
5 August 2019 Bengaluru FC vs Army Red (1-1)
6 August 2019 East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC (6-0)
7 August 2019 Real Kashmir vs Chennai City (1-0)
8 August 2019 Goa vs Army Green (1-0)
8 August 2019 Mohun Bagan vs ATK (2-1)
8 August 2019 Gokulam Kerala vs Chennaiyin (4-0)
9 August 2019 Jamshedpur vs Army Red; 3 PM IST
9 August 2019 TRAU vs Indian Air Force; 3 PM IST
10 August 2019 Army Green vs Real Kashmir; 3 PM IST
10 August 2019 Mohammedan vs Indian Navy; 3 PM IST
14 August 2019 Indian Air Force vs Gokulam Kerala; 3 PM IST
14 August 2019 Chennai City vs Goa; 3 PM IST
14 August 2019 East Bengal vs Bengaluru; 6 PM IST
16 August 2019 Chennaiyin vs TRAU; 3 PM IST
16 August 2019 Mohammedan vs ATK; 3 PM IST
17 August 2019 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur; 3 PM IST
17 August 2019 Goa vs Real Kashmir; 3 PM IST
17 August 2019 Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy; 3 PM IST
18 August 2019 TRAU vs Gokulam Kerala; 3 PM IST
18 August 2019 Chennaiyin vs Indian Air Force; 3 PM IST
18 August 2019 Chennai City vs Army Green; 3 PM IST
Semi-Final: 21 August
The top four from each group will face in the Semifinals of this competition.
20 August 2019 TBD vs TBD; 3 PM IST
20 August 2019 TBD vs TBD; 7.30 PM IST
Final – 24 AUGUST:
The exact time of the final game has not been declared yet.
How and where to watch?
The group stage matches will not be telecasted on television but can be streamed via mobiles and PCs by Addatimes website. They also have an app on the playstore. The semifinal and final match although will be live televised via Star Sports and live-streamed via Hotstar.