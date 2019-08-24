Durand Cup 2019: Gokulam FC Kerala stun Mohun Bagan to clinch maiden title

Kolkata, August 24: Marcus Joseph did the star turn with a brace as Gokulam FC Kerala stunned 16-time champions Mohun Bagan 2-1 to clinch their maiden Durand Cup title at Kolkata's famous Salt Lake Stadium.
Trinidad-born forward Marcus converted from the spot in the added minute of first half injury time and doubled the lead with his menacing left-footer in the 51st minute.
Terribly let down by their defence especially in the first-half, Mohun Bagan stepped up the attack after the changeover and pulled one back through Salva Chamorro header from a Joseba Beitia free-kick in the 64th minute.
|| FULL-TIME ||— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 24, 2019
Brace from top scorer-Marcus Joseph brings @GokulamKeralaFC the silverware in their debut campaign of Durand Cup.
MB 1 - 2 GKFC#MBvGKFC #DurandCup #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/c4hCVglBPg
But the effort came a tad too late and it was a tale of sorry state of defence for the Mariners who crumbled under pressure in front of their own fans.
The Mariners last won the third oldest tournament of the world way back in 2000 defeating Mahindra United 2-1 by a golden goal from RC Prakash, while this was their first final appearance since 2009.
Gokulam FC became just the second club from Kerala to clinch the Durand Cup. FC Kochi (1997) were the previous and the only Kerala club that won the trophy in its 129-year history before while Viva Kerala, had participated in the tournament in 2007 only to exit in the league stages.
CHAAAMMMPIIOOOOONNNSSS!!! @thedurandcup 2019! 💥💥— Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) August 24, 2019
FT. GKFC 2-1 MB.
Mohun Bagan had only themselves to blame as despite having better possession and more shots on target, they failed to convert any of the chances which came their way.
With just three minutes left for the final whistle, Gokulam FC were reduced to 10 players when Jestin George was shown a second yellow card for a terrible tackle on Kima.
But their defence managed to hold on to their slender lead despite the numerical disadvantage to clinch the Asia's oldest football tournament for Kerala for the first time after 22 years.
FC Kochi was the last Kerala club to win Durand Cup. They did the honours in 1997. Incidentally, Mohun Bagan was the the runner-up then also, losing 1-3.