Vlahovic confirms Fiorentina stay despite 'top' offers

Florence, August 29: Dusan Vlahovic confirmed he is staying at Serie A outfit Fiorentina, despite "top proposals" from clubs across Europe.
Vlahovic enjoyed a breakout season in 2020-21, scoring 21 Serie A goals, and his exploits have sparked reported interest from Premier League champions Manchester City and La Liga holders Atletico Madrid as well as Arsenal, Tottenham and Inter.
Contracted to Fiorentina until 2023 with a value around €70-80million (£59-68m), Vlahovic opened his Serie A account for 2021-22 with a fine header in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Torino.
Afterwards, the 21-year-old Serbia international pledged his commitment to Fiorentina for at least one more campaign.
"I've received top proposals this summer, really big also for the club but I was never pushing to leave," Vlahovic told Sky Sport.
"I wanted to stay at Fiorentina… and I'm staying, yes."
"The whole stadium was signing my name, I’ve been dreaming something like this since I was a child, I am so thrilled," Vlahovic told DAZN.
"I think I am on the right path, but I need to work hard with humility and determination. I am focused and I can’' think to have already achieved something big, it would be a mistake. There will be highs and lows, but I will give my all for myself, the club, the city and the coach."
Vlahovic is one of only five players to score 18-plus goals in the top five European leagues in 2021, alongside Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (29), Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi (23), RB Leipzig forward Andre Silva (20) and Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland (20).
"I don't like comparisons," Vlahovic said amid Haaland comparisons. "Haaland has been scoring 10 Champions League goals for three seasons.
"I hope I can meet him one day, but I must only work on my capabilities for now. Surely, I am watching the best strikers out there."