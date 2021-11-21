Vlahovic destined for greatness as Italiano hails 'extraordinary' Fiorentina star

Florence (Italy), November 21: Fiorentina head coach Vincenzo Italiano said Dusan Vlahovic is destined for greatness after the in-demand Serbia international scored twice to sink previously unbeaten Milan 4-3 in Serie A.
After helping Serbia qualify for the 2022 World Cup during the international break, Vlahovic scored a brace as Fiorentina stunned high-flying Milan in Florence on Saturday (November 20).
Only Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski (38) has scored more goals than Vlahovic (27) since the start of 2021 in the big-five European leagues.
Vlahovic – who is set to leave the Viola after opting against signing a new deal – also equalled Kurt Hamrin (1960) as the Fiorentina player with the most Serie A goals scored in a calendar year.
Fiorentina 4-3 Milan: Ibrahimovic-inspired fightback falls short as Rossoneri's unbeaten start ends
The 21-year-old has been linked with Premier League champions Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Inter, Atletico Madrid and Bundesliga holders Bayern as Italiano lauded the forward.
"He is destined to a great career, not because he scores goals and knows how to play, but because of the way he trains," Italiano told Sky Sport Italia.
"It's extraordinary to watch him train, he takes all that with him into the match situation.
"We'll see what happens in future, but right now he is working so hard and giving the team everything.
"I've said many times, Dusan is not thinking about anything other than preparing for these games. You see his approach and impact.
"He knows everything depends on performances and has the character of a veteran."