Football East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Derby on TV and Online? By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 18:11 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG will meet on Friday, October 31, 2025, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium) in Margao, Goa, for the third Kolkata Derby of the season in the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 Group A stage.

The stakes are very high as the winner of this match will advance to the semi-finals of the tournament, while the loser will be eliminated. A scored draw will allow East Bengal to progress due to their superior goal difference, but Mohun Bagan must win to keep their Super Cup campaign alive.

East Bengal come into the derby with confidence following their recent goal-scoring form, having netted six goals in two Super Cup matches. Head coach Óscar Bruzon emphasized an aggressive approach to seek victory rather than settling for a draw. Spanish midfielder Saúl Crespo highlighted the energy and belief returning to the East Bengal squad as they look to avenge their recent penalty shootout loss to Mohun Bagan in the IFA Shield final.

Mohun Bagan SG, unbeaten so far in the Super Cup but lacking cutting edge upfront, needs a win to progress. Their defense, marshaled by captain Subhasish Bose, has been disciplined but the attack led by Jason Cummings and Jamie Maclaren is yet to hit top form. Head coach José Molina remains optimistic despite challenges and stresses fighting for their supporters.

The midfield battle is expected to be crucial, with Mohun Bagan's Apuia and Anirudh Thapa seeking to control the game versus East Bengal's Crespo and Lalchungnunga aiming to disrupt and counter-attack.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Predicted lineups

East Bengal: Gill; Rakip, Anwar, Sibille, Jay Gupta; Rashid, Saul, Miguel; Mahesh, Hamid, Bipin Singh

Mohun Bagan: Kaith; Mehtab Singh, Aldred, Rodriguez, Bose; Thapa, Apuia; Cummings, Samad, Manvir; Maclaren

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming and Telecast

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby in the AIFF Super Cup can be watched on the Star Sports network from 7:30 pm IST on Friday (October 31). The match can be live streamed via Jio Hotstar app and website.