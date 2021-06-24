Football
Ecuador 2-2 Peru: Lapadula inspires comeback as La Blanquirroja overturn two-goal deficit in Copa America

By Sacha Pisani
Peru
Peru

Goiania, June 24: Peru rallied from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw with Ecuador at the Copa America on Thursday (June 24).

Ecuador were in control of the Group B contest against Peru – leading 2-0 at half-time in Goiania.

A Renato Tapia own goal had handed Ecuador a 1-0 lead after 23 minutes and Eduar Preciado doubled the advantage in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Peru – runners-up in 2019 – had entered the fixture knowing victory would see them through to the quarter-finals of CONMEBOL's showpiece tournament.

Former Milan forward Gianluca Lapadula inspired Peru's comeback with a stunning five-minute performance in the second half.

Lapadula scored his first international goal in the 49th minute to give hope to Peru – the only side to have progressed from all group stages in the Copa America since 1997.

The Italy-born Benevento forward then turned provider, teeing up Andre Carrillo for the equaliser five minutes later as Peru escaped with a point.

The result left Peru third in Group B on four points from three games, level with Colombia and two points behind defending champions Brazil, while Ecuador sit fourth with two points from their three fixtures.

Read more about: copa america football ecuador peru
Story first published: Thursday, June 24, 2021, 5:10 [IST]
