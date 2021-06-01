EFL Championship 2020-21 by numbers: Top Scorer, Most Assists, Big chance creations

Bengaluru, June 1: The dust has settled on the 2020/21 Championship season with Norwich City and Watford making a direct qualification to the Premier League while Brentford became the final side just last weekend after beating Swansea in the playoffs.
Just like every other season, there have been several notable performances from the division's top players and here we have ranked them in some of the categories:
Top Scorer
Brentford striker Ivan Toney became the top scorer of the championship with 31 goals and is one of the biggest reasons behind their return to top-flight after 74 years. Blackburn Rovers forward Adam Armstrong scored the second-most goals with 28 and veteran Teemu Pukki is the third-highest scorer with 26.
Most Assists
Norwich City midfielder and Championship player of the season Emiliano Buendia produced the most number of assists with 16 while Reading teenager Michael Olise helped in 12 goals and Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson is the third on this list with 11 assists throughout the campaign.
Key passes per game
Buendia once again tops this list with 3.1 key chance creation per game. Millwall winger Jed Wallace and Reading attacker Olise meanwhile have created 1.9 chances per game each in the championship.
Big chances created
Championship's best player and most assist maker Buendia created the most goal scoring opportunities this season with 18 while Liverpool youngster who played on loan at Blackburn Harvey Elliot created 14 and Derby right-back Nathan Byrne 12 as second and third most big chances creator respectively in 20/21 season.
Successful tackles per game
Middlesbrough right-back Darnell Fisher made the most tackles per game in the division with 1.8 tackles per 90 min; the same as Reading centre-back Omar Richards who has been linked with Bayern. Preston defensive midfielder Ryan Ledson meanwhile has made 1.7 tackles just behind them.
Clean Sheets
Newcastle loanee Freddie Woodman who plied his trade in Swansea last season led the most clean sheet record with 20. Millwall shot-stopper Bartos Bialkowski and Reading number one Rafael meanwhile managed 17 each.