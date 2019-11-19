Eight players United could add during the January transfer window

Bengaluru, Nov. 19: A significant overhaul is needed at Manchester United and it already started last Summer. After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge of the side, he has shipped out the deadwoods from the side but potential new additions have resulted in only three signings- Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.
But with United still far from their best, search for new recruits is certainly far from over, and Solskjaer will target the January window again to bolster some of his areas. The most notable positions which have been the area of concern are midfield and forward and the attacking section.
And as per latest reports, United have now drawn a list of eight players to chose from in January which they believe could help them reach their usual position of before.
As per ESPN, ahead of the next two transfer windows, United would look to sign all of them and even some of them could arrive as early in January only. Funds are in place to spend big in the New Year - but will only splash out if their long-term targets are available to move at Old Trafford.
Below we look at those eight names and their chances of arrival in January:
Jadon Sancho
One of the most sought out players of Europe at the moment, the Borussia Dortmund winger reportedly has been in Solskjaer's top wish list for quite some time. Earlier in the Summer, United also apparently enquired about the winger only to be denied a move. They are likely to enquire about him again in January with a reported fallout between the player and manager. However, in the middle of the season with Dortmund looking to ensure a top-four spot and major cup run in domestic fame, unlikely there will be a major movement. However, come Summer, surely the intensity of this transfer will be a thing to notice.
Erling Haaland
Red Bull Salzburg forward Erling Haaland is another player United want to sign given his extraordinary performances this season. The youngster is the leading scorer in the Champions League and netted his fifth hat-trick of the season last week. Solskjaer has reportedly set one special scout to watch his development and his father reportedly has already visited United's training ground reportedly as per trusted journalist Ornstein. Haaland already has a good relationship with Solskjaer and spent two seasons with him at Molde. This is a transfer which could take space in January however, given his rising form United could face a challenge to land him although.
James Maddison
The Leicester midfielder is another name which is doing the rounds for quite a time. The Norwegian is keen to rebuild United's spine with young potential talents, especially with Brits. The Red Devils are expected to adopt a different approach in the transfer market under Solskjaer by buying young players to develop rather than marquee signings and the United manager apparently views Maddison as the ideal candidate to lead the midfield of a newly formed United setup. The 23-year-old has been on a superb form this season and recently got his England call-up. The way he is improving to bits this term, there will be a lot of interest on him but with Leicester aiming for a top-four spot, Rodgers definitely would not part ways with him in the middle of the season. And even if United attempt a big-money move, it is very unlikely a move will transpire in January.
Declan Rice
United have been linked with the English midfielder for the last one year however West Ham's huge asking price still believed to be the prime roadblock in the transfer. He has shown promises over the last couple of years but still is not a player of £80million. If Matic leaves the side in January, United may again approach West ham for a deal, but if the asking price remains same, it is highly unlikely there will be any progress.
John McGinn
McGinn has proved to be a revelation since arriving in England last summer. He was exceptional in Villa's midfield as they sealed promotion to the Premier League. It was his goal that ultimately saw Dean Smith's men across the line in the play-off final - and looks to be in brilliant form in this season as well. He may be higher up United's wishlist but with Aston Villa targeting their premier league status to remain, it is unlikely they will let go of their best player in January and only splashing out humongous fee could tempt the side, which is pretty unlikely.
Jack Grealish
The Aston Villa skipper has emerged as another name in the wishlist. The 24-year-old played a key role in driving Villa on to promotion last season, and this term has proved he is suitable for the Premier League by turning in some fine displays this season. He has notched two goals and three assists for Villa this season and is one of the targets of the Reds. Grealish was linked to a switch to Spurs in Summer but chose to remain to maintain Villa's place at PL. Hence unlikely he would move in January as well.
Moussa Dembele
Dembele was linked with United in Summer also and reportedly Solskjaer has been happy with the forward's development. The 22-year-old has been an excellent addition for Lyon since last season. He netted 22 goals in all competitions, including 14 in 19 starts in the league and this term too has nine in 11 games. There is every bit of possibility of him joining the Red Devils if United make a concrete offer but given there are a lot of other attacking options also in the mix, it now remains to be seen if United see him as a first priority this January.
Callum Wilson
The Bournemouth forward has been in fine form for a last couple of seasons and definitely deserves a big shout given his recent performance. Wilson would add more attacking prowess to Solskjaer's front line but he could be last option in his priority lists of forward.