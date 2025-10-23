Real Madrid vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match in India, UK, USA and Online?

Liverpool Ends Losing Streak With Dominant 5-1 Win Against Eintracht Frankfurt In Champions League In a commanding performance, Liverpool defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League. Key contributions came from Ekitike, Van Dijk, and Szoboszlai as Liverpool returned to winning form. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 3:13 [IST]

Liverpool ended a streak of four consecutive losses by defeating Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League. This victory came after a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United and a 1-0 loss to Galatasaray. Despite an early goal from Rasmus Kristensen for Eintracht, Liverpool turned the game around with goals from Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk, and Ibrahima Konate before half-time.

Alexander Isak had two attempts saved by Michael Zetterer before Kristensen scored through Andrew Robertson's legs. However, Ekitike equalised by slotting past Zetterer after receiving a pass from Robertson. He apologised to his former club's fans after scoring. Van Dijk then headed in from Cody Gakpo's corner, putting Liverpool ahead.

Dominik Szoboszlai delivered another corner that Konate converted just before the break. After half-time, Florian Wirtz's free-kick was saved by Zetterer, but he later assisted Gakpo for Liverpool's fourth goal. Szoboszlai added a fifth with a powerful shot from 25 yards out, sealing an emphatic win for Liverpool.

Van Dijk was instrumental in Liverpool's victory, scoring his fifth Champions League goal via a header from a corner. Since joining Liverpool in January 2018, he has netted 30 goals across all competitions, with 26 being headers. Only Harry Kane has more headed goals for a single Premier League club during this period.

Ekitike became the first player to score both for and against Eintracht in major European competition. His goal against his former team was met with an apology to their supporters. This match highlighted Liverpool's return to form following their struggles before and after the October international break.

Liverpool showcased their attacking prowess and defensive solidity in this match. The team's performance demonstrated their ability to bounce back strongly after recent setbacks, setting them up positively for future challenges in the competition.