Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Favre's men move seven clear

By Opta
MarcoReusCropped

Munich, February 2: Borussia Dortmund extended their lead at the Bundesliga summit despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Lucien Favre's side were made to work hard for a share of the spoils, which proved a point gained in light of Bayern Munich's loss at Bayer Leverkusen.

Marco Reus​ and Luka Jovic – two players battling it out to be the division's top scorer – exchanged first-half goals at the Commerzbank-Arena, but Frankfurt's Ante Rebic was particularly profligate.

Dortmund now boast a seven-point advantage at the top of the table.

Having survived some early pressure, Dortmund almost forged ahead when Paco Alcacer got on the end of Jadon Sancho's cross, but Makoto Hasebe made a timely intervention.

The breakthrough arrived after 22 minutes, Reus applying the simplest of finishes after a determined run from Raphael Guerreiro.

Reus should have doubled his tally a couple of minutes later but he dragged his effort wide when he had only Kevin Trapp to beat, with the Germany forward then striking the crossbar.

The hosts stuck to their task and Rebic saw two chances go begging in quick succession, first volleying wide and then failing to find a way past Roman Burki from a tight angle.

Dortmund failed to heed the warning signings, though, and Jovic levelled from Danny da Costa's delivery just after Rebic had headed onto the bar.

Burki was at full stretch to keep out Rebic's powerful effort after the interval and Achraf Hakimi saw a speculative long-range drive fly over the top.

Ultimately neither side could find a second goal as Dortmund strengthened their position in the title race despite dropping points.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: NAP 2 - 0 SAM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 22:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue