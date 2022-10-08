El Clasico 2022: La Liga to host a mega public viewing in Mumbai with Patrick Kluivert

Bengaluru, October 7: La Liga, the top tier of Spanish football is bringing the marquee clash -- El Clasico -- public viewing back to Mumbai after six years on October 16.
The
match
screening
will
be
hosted
at
Phoenix
Marketcity,
Kurla
and
will
see attendance from fans, La Liga partners and stakeholders and La Liga Ambassador and ex-FC Barcelona star Patrick Kluivert.
To attend the event, which will also feature exciting activities like trivia quiz, photo booths and more, fans need to register and passes will be given on a first-come-firstserve basis.
The
El
Clasico--
the
top
clash
of
Spanish
La
League
football
between
Real
Madrid
and
FC
Barcelona,
which
is
held
twice
every
La
Liga
season,
is
one
of
the most watched football matches in the world.
The
El
Clasico
is
more
than
just
a
football
match,
it
is
a
cultural
phenomenon
that
unites
football
fans
across
the
globe.
It
is
known
as
one
of
the
most
iconic
and passionate rivalries in the world of sports as both of Europe's leading football clubs face off against
each other.
The first El Clasico of the 2022-23 La Liga season has an Asia-focused kick-off, with the match starting at 7.45PM IST for Indian fans.
Speaking about the event, Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, La Liga India, said, "We're excited to be bringing back fan viewings, and kicking it off in Mumbai, which has some of the most passionate fans of both the clubs and La Liga.
The
El
Clasico
is
one
of
the
most
thrilling
football
fixtures
and
we
want
to
use
this
chance
to
show
create
an
unforgettable
experience
for
the
fans
in
Mumbai.
We're working closely with our global and Indian partners to make this fan viewing experience a class apart for the fans, especially with Patrick Kluivert with us on October 16."
La Liga Ambassador Kluivert added, "India has, time and again, shown it's love and passion for football and La Liga. I'm so happy to be coming back to experience the magic and action of El Clasico with the fans, and visit Mumbai for the first time. La Liga has planned an exceptional experiential that I'm looking forward to be a part of."
MTV aims at bringing the fever of the El Clasico rivalry to college fan clubs in Goa as well, which contributes to over 21 per cent of the viewership. The event is expected to see over 200 players and football fans to engage in various engagement led games, five-a-side tournament, screenings, earning themselves merchandise, etc.
MTV is set to do a complete digital takeover to show all the activities of that day.
La Liga has hosted several large match screenings and experiences across cities in India and top Ambassadors like Christian Karembeu, Luis Garcia, Frederic Kanoute, Gaizka Mendieta and more in attendance.
The Mumbai El Clasico screening this year will be the biggest one La Liga has hosted yet in the city and fans will see many unique activities that will create a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
For the fans watching the match at home, the viewing experience will be better than ever before with La Liga's broadcast and technological innovations and Viacom18's programming initiatives.
The match will be telecast exclusively on Viacom18 network's Sports18 - 1 SD/HD and MTV SD/HD in English and Sports18 Khel in Hindi.
JioCinema
will
live-stream
the
match
in
multiple
language
feeds
including
English, Hindi, Malayalam and Bengali and it will also be available in English on Voot .