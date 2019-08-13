Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mangala joins Valencia from Man City on two-year deal

By
Eliaquim Mangala
Eliaquim Mangala has joined Valencia on a two-year deal, having spent the 2016-17 season on loan at the La Liga club from Manchester City.

London, August 13: Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala has joined Valencia on a two-year deal. The financial terms of the transfer have not been disclosed.

A brief statement issued by Valencia read: "Valencia CF has reached an agreement with Eliaquim Mangala, whereby the French defender will become a Valencian player until June 30, 2021."

Valencia begin their LaLiga campaign at home to Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Mangala joined City from Porto in August 2014 in a deal worth in the region of £42million, only for a succession of error-strewn displays to prevent him from becoming a regular first-team fixture under Manuel Pellegrini.

The 28-year-old returns to Mestalla, where he spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan before an unlikely and brief first-team return during Pep Guardiola's second season in charge at City.

His proposed move to Crystal Palace collapsed before injuries to John Stones and Vincent Kompany contributed to him making 15 appearances in all competitions during the first half of 2017-18.

A January loan move to Everton followed, which was ruined by a serious knee ligament injury in his second match.

Mangala did not feature for City as he underwent his recovery but signed a one-year contract extension until June 2020 in March this year.

More ELIAQUIM MANGALA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 1:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue