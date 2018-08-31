Football

Emery bans popular treat from Arsenal stars' diet

Posted By: Aveek Chakraborty
Unai Emery
Unai Emery is set to change diet plans of Arsenal players

Kolkata, August 31: When Arsene Wenger came to England in the 90's he just not only brought a revolutionary football with him but also a radical change in the dieting system in the English football.

Wenger arguably was the first manager in English football to look into the diet plans of footballers and restricted Arsenal players to certain foods to enhance their physical strength which soon the other teams followed.

However, during the last couple of years in his reign, it is believed that the veteran relaxed on some of those rules.

According to recent reports, the new Gunners boss Unai Emery is now again all set to change some of the recent diet plans of the players and as a first step has banned fruit juice from the club's training ground.

During Wenger’s reign, players were allowed to drink fruit juice with their meals at training.

But according to reports now, Emery has ordered canteen staff at the club’s training base to replace fruit juice, which is high in sugar, with water.

Emery also has reportedly banned the use of mobile phones during the training ground so that players can share a better bond between themselves.

He also has ordered the club's Under-23 and U18 squad to share the same canteen with the senior squad so that the young boys can get to know the senior environment more.

Emery has implemented a high-intensity tactics with Arsenal consistently pressing the opposition and playing out from the back.

Fitness is clearly a high priority with those tactics and it is believed Emery hopes these changes on the training pitch will prove vital.

Emery got his first win of the season against West Ham last weekend and will certainly hope the same when he visits Cardiff next week.

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 12:41 [IST]
