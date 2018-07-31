After stunner against Atletico, Smith Rowe signs new Arsenal contract

London, July 31: Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe has signed a new long-term contract with the club.
The 18-year-old made an impression on the Gunners' pre-season trip to Singapore, scoring a fine goal in the International Champions Cup clash with Atletico Madrid.
The midfielder, who has been with the club since the age of 10, has now been tied down to a new deal.
"I am pleased with Emile's contribution so far this pre-season," said head coach Unai Emery. "He is working very hard and has lots of potential.
"I look forward to working with him and the other young players and helping them to develop as Arsenal players."
An England youth international who was part of the team that won the FIFA Under-17 World Cup last year, Smith Rowe made his first appearance for Arsenal's senior side in the friendly fixture with Boreham Wood on July 14.
He followed his goal against Atletico with an assist for Alexandre Lacazette in a 5-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.
Goal against @Atleti
Assist against @PSG_inside
And now, a new long-term contract
It's been a pretty good week for @emilesmithrowe_ pic.twitter.com/1xztFcPLE8— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 31, 2018
"To be honest it feels great for me. It's something I've always dreamt of since I was young, so to sign a new contract with Arsenal... I'm just so happy and it feels surreal at the moment," Smith Rowe told the club website after signing his contract. "Knowing how Arsenal play and knowing the background of the club is something I really look up to. The new head coach really inspires me so hopefully I can get chances in the first team to prove how good I am."
Asked about the reactions to his goal against Atletico, Smith Rowe said: "My phone's been going off so much since that happened! Since I got back, I've had so many good messages from fans and the support has just been crazy. I'm just so happy at the moment. It was my birthday recently so for me it's just been a crazy week in general.
"Everyone was just so happy. Everyone was showing my surname, they kept shouting it at me. It was a great feeling for me and I'm still so happy - I can't stop smiling!"