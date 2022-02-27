Empoli 2-3 Juventus: Vlahovic double boosts Bianconeri's top-four hopes

Empoli (Italy), February 27: Dusan Vlahovic continued his fine form as Juventus boosted their Serie A top-four hopes with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Empoli.
Moise Kean's header and Vlahovic's neat finish came either side of Szymon Zurkowski's scrappy leveller, as Juve established a 2-1 half-time advantage on Saturday (February 26).
Vlahovic's sublime lob put Juve two ahead, though Andrea La Mantia's goal produced a nervous ending for the visitors.
Yet Massimiliano Allegri's team stood firm amid late pressure to move six points clear in fourth place.
Danilo and Denis Zakaria both passed up good opportunities in the early exchanges but the visitors broke the deadlock when Kean met Adrien Rabiot's cross, powering a header past Guglielmo Vicario.
Juve suffered an injury blow when the impressive Zakaria limped off, before Empoli levelled as Zurkowski evaded the visitors' statuesque defenders to prod home from a corner.
Juve were not to be denied their half-time lead, however, with the superb Vlahovic turning smartly on Juan Cuadrado's pass before drilling home.
Andrea Pinamonti should have done better with a 48th-minute volley but Empoli were further behind as Vlahovic lifted a wonderful finish over Vicario on the break.
Vlahovic has now been involved in 11 goals in his last eight games against promoted teams, with 10 goals and one assist.
The determined hosts would not lie down, however, and La Mantia reduced the arrears with a fierce finish shortly after Danilo headed onto his own bar.
Despite a flurry of chances, however, Empoli's comeback efforts proved fruitless.
What does it mean? Old Lady hitting form at the perfect time
Juventus' win extended their unbeaten run to 13 Serie A matches, beating their longest such run under previous coach Andrea Pirlo (12).
With the Bianconeri sat in fourth place, but only seven points behind faltering leaders Milan, could their push to secure Champions League football evolve into a late Scudetto charge?
Vlahovic sees off Empoli again
Vlahovic's goals took the contest away from a spirited Empoli, and his opener represented the second time that the Serb has netted on this ground this season, having done so for old club Fiorentina in November.
Only one other player in the history of the competition has scored for two different sides against Empoli in a single campaign, with Krzysztof Piatek doing so for Genoa and Milan in 2018-19, but Vlahovic is the first to accomplish the feat in two away games.
Juve maintain their hold
Although Empoli played their part in an absorbing contest, Juventus were able to maintain their fine recent record on this ground. Juventus have now won each of their last five Serie A away games against Empoli, after winning just four of the previous eight (drawing two and losing two).
Empoli's last home win against Juventus came back in April 1999.
Key Opta Facts
- Empoli have scored more than one goal against Juventus in Serie A for the first time since January 25th, 2004 (3-3), stopping a 13-games streak in the process.
- Vlahovic has scored two or more goals nine times in the Serie A since the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo in that timeframe.
- Zurkowski scored his fifth Serie A goal, but the first from a set-piece situation.
- Kean has scored each of his last three Serie A goals with a header, after having scored only one such goals in each of his previous 12 strikes in the competition.
- Wojciech Szczesny played in his 200th Serie A match.
What's next?
The Bianconeri now face an important week on two fronts, travelling to Fiorentina for the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on Wednesday (March 2). Empoli, meanwhile, will travel to struggling Genoa earlier that day.